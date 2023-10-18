Ingram delivered 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason win over the Magic.

Ingram is ramping up following a busy summer in which he represented Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and all signs point to him being ready to open the season as one of the Pelicans' go-to players on both ends of the court. Ingram is aiming to top what he did last season when he averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while operating as the Pelicans' go-to player on offense, though it's worth noting he featured in only 45 games and most of that production came with Zion Williamson sidelined.