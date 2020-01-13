Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Likely out Monday
Ingram (knee) will likely be out for Monday's contest against Detroit, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry stated that Ingram is "more than likely" to be sidelined versus the Pistons on Tuesday after experiencing right knee soreness following the Pelicans' loss against the Celtics on Sunday. Ingram's absence will likely propel Nicolo Melli into the starting lineup Tuesday and could see an increased role.
