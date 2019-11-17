Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Likely set for another absence
Ingram (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Initially labeled probable heading into Saturday's eventual loss to the Heat, Ingram ended up being ruled out for the contest due to the sore right knee. Ingram's condition seems to have taken a turn for the worse, as he now looks on tap to sit out the second half of the back-to-back, which would mark his fourth straight absence. The 22-year-old is one of seven Pelicans listed as out or doubtful for the contest.
