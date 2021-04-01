Ingram (toe) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Per the Pelicans' injury report, Ingram is battling some irritation in his right big toe, and it'll likely cause him to miss his first game of the season. With Lonzo Ball (hip) and Zion Williamson (thumb) already ruled out, the Pels are set to be without their three best players, which should open the door for the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe and Josh Hart to increase their production.