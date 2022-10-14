Head coach Willie Green indicated Friday that Ingram should take the floor against the Hawks, but the final decision won't be made until after warmups, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram hasn't appeared in a preseason contest but may get his chance Friday in the final tilt before the regular season fires up. He could be in line for limited minutes if he suits up, given that he hasn't seen the floor in game action yet.
