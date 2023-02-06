Ingram (toe) is probable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Ingram sat out Sunday's win over the Kings due to his toe injury but will likely return to action following a one-game absence. He's topped 30 minutes of playing time in his last three appearances, averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game during that time.
