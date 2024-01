Ingram (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Dallas.

Ingram is on track to return from a one-game absence due to right Achilles soreness. Ingram's usage had been oddly low in five games prior to sitting Saturday's contest, yielding 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 11.0 shots in 29.8 minutes per game, but he appears to be dealing with minor soreness given his expected availability Monday.