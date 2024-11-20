Ingram will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to bilateral ankle sprains.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Pelicans will hold Ingram out as a precaution. With the team off to a 4-11 start, this could potentially become a trend on back-to-back sets. Trey Murphy is also out for rest purposes, so we could see a lot of Javonte Green, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson and Brandon Boston on Wednesday.