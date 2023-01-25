The Pelicans officially list Ingram (toe) as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Supporting what Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier Wednesday, Ingram looks poised to put an end to his two-month absence against the Timberwolves, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks with his bruised left big toe while warming up ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tip. Even if Ingram reclaims his usual starting role on the wing, he'll most likely be on some sort of minutes limit Wednesday, given that he's been sidelined for each of the Pelicans' last 29 games and may need more time to regain full conditioning.