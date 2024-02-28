Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Ingram left Tuesday's win over the Knicks in the first quarter and limped to the locker room, but he quickly returned to the Pelicans' bench and finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes. CJ McCollum (ankle) and Zion Williamson (foot) are also questionable, so New Orleans could be down three starters versus Indiana.