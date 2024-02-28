Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Ingram left Tuesday's win over the Knicks in the first quarter and limped to the locker room, but he quickly returned to the Pelicans' bench and finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes. CJ McCollum (ankle) and Zion Williamson (foot) are also questionable, so New Orleans could be down three starters versus Indiana.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Returns to game•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goes to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fills stat sheet in loss Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Available Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Viewed as game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Present at shootaround•