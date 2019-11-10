Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Logs 25 points, nine boards in win

Ingram racked up 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.

Ingram was extremely efficient as as scorer but finished with nearly twice as many turnovers (seven) as assists. After sinking 50.0 percent of his 6.4 three-point attempts per game through five matchups in October, Ingram had connected on just four-of-13 from beyond the arc through his first three appearances in November. That likely won't be the only area of negative regression for Ingram going forward, especially once Zion Williamson (knee) returns sometime next month. With that being said, Ingram has mostly been superb through nine games.