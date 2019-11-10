Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Logs 25 points, nine boards in win
Ingram racked up 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.
Ingram was extremely efficient as as scorer but finished with nearly twice as many turnovers (seven) as assists. After sinking 50.0 percent of his 6.4 three-point attempts per game through five matchups in October, Ingram had connected on just four-of-13 from beyond the arc through his first three appearances in November. That likely won't be the only area of negative regression for Ingram going forward, especially once Zion Williamson (knee) returns sometime next month. With that being said, Ingram has mostly been superb through nine games.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Career-high 40 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Off injury report•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Not diagnosed with concussion•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return doubtful due to head injury•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.