Ingram recorded 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 118-109 win over the Grizzlies.

The power duo of Ingram and Zion Williamson let it loose in an important win. The victory is notable because the team allowed their best players to do their thing and provided support when needed. An inability to establish a good offensive rhythm has caused Ingram to struggle a bit down the stretch, but the power share between him and Willamson hit the sweet spot on Saturday.