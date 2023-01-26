Ingram logged 13 points (4-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ingram missed his team's last 29 contests while on the mend from a bruised left toe, so it wasn't a shock to see him struggle from the field. He knocked down 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and failed to convert on six tries from deep. However, it was a good sign to see Ingram log 26 minutes in his first game back, and he was able to contribute on the glass and by finding his teammates for buckets.
