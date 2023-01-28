Ingram is expected to see more minutes Saturday against the Wizards than the 26 he received during Wednesday's return against the Timberwolves, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram was rusty in his return, going 4-for-18 from the field and committing four turnovers, but coach Willie Green isn't worried and will give the forward more action in his second game back. In the 11 games prior to Ingram's injury, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.9 minutes.