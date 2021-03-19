Ingram produced 19 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ingram's numbers took a hit after a much better showing in the first game against Portland, and it was mostly due to a bit of wildness in his shot selection. Portland's defense kept him in check for most of the game, and he heaved up some low-percentage shot attempts as a result. You will beat the Pelicans if you can neutralize both Zion Willamson and Ingram at once, but after Ingram's 30 points in the first game, it was obvious that Portland elected to key in on Ingram.