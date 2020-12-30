Ingram compiled 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Suns.

Almost everything went Phoenix's way on Tuesday, and New Orleans couldn't; catch up after letting the game go in the second quarter. Ingram's reduced production didn't help matters, but the blame can't be placed solely on Ingram. the team only managed three three-pointers and shot on ly 12.5 percent from beyond the arc.