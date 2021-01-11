Monday's matchup for Ingram between the Pelicans and Mavericks has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Contact tracing within the Mavs' roster left the team without the necessary eight players, so Monday's contest will be postponed and made up at a later date.
