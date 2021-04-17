Ingram scored 34 points (12-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in Friday's overtime loss to the Wizards.

Ingram led the way for the Pelicans, as he and Zion Williamson (21 points) were the only two players to score at least 20 points. The Duke product has now put up 27, 34, 28 and 34 over his last four contests, while chipping in 6.8 assists per contest in that stretch.