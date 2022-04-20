Ingram finished with 37 points (13-21 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns.

Ingram helped propel the Pelicans to victory after a huge fourth quarter, although he was efficient throughout the entire game. He was one assist short of a triple-double but recorded his fifth double-double. Ingram's 37 points marked his third-highest scoring total of the season.