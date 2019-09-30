Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Moves past blood clot issue
Ingram said Monday that he's fully healthy and doesn't expect to have any further blood clot issues, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Ingram was fully cleared earlier in the month, and he revealed Monday that he's no longer taking any medications for the blood clot condition that cut his 2018-19 season short. The rangy forward will look to reestablish himself in New Orleans, where he's expected to start on the wing and compete for minutes with J.J. Redick, E'Twaun Moore, and Nicolo Melli, among others.
