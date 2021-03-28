Ingram had 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Mavericks.

Ingram was coming off a couple of disappointing offensive performances since the league resumed following the All-Star break, but this outing against the Mavericks was certainly a step in the right direction. Ingram's upside has taken a hit due to Zion Williamson's emergence as the team's clear go-to player on offense, but Ingram remains a valuable asset and will be even more decisive when he leaves his struggles behind.