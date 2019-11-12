Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: MRI comes back clean

Ingram (knee) didn't practice Tuesday but will be considered day-to-day moving forward after his MRI came back clean, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ingram was sent for a precautionary MRI on Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his right knee, but the issue appears to be nothing more than that. His availability for Thursday's clash with the Clippers is unknown at this time, but he'll likely need to show improvement Wednesday to have a chance to suit up.