Ingram provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 107-83 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans' offense struggled to generate much production Friday, and no player reached the 15-point mark for the team. However, Ingram was relatively efficient from the field and had success as a distributor while coming within one assist of a double-double. He's scored in double figures in each of his last five appearances and has posted a double-double and triple-double during that time.