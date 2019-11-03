Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Not diagnosed with concussion
Ingram (head) passed all concussion tests following his departure in Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder and isn't in the NBA's concussion protocol, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
It's probably the best-case scenario the Pelicans and Ingram could have hoped for after the forward saw his streak of five straight 20-plus-point performances come to an end after his early exit Saturday. Ingram may be ready to play as soon as Monday against the Nets, but his status may not be established until after morning shootaround.
