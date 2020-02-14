Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Not in starting five
Ingram (ankle) isn't starting Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram was deemed questionable due to a right ankle issue, and it's not a good sign that he's absent from the starting five. The team has yet to rule him out for the clash, so it's still possible that he'll be available off the bench, though a final decision on Ingram's availability will come closer to tip.
