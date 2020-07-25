Ingram will be sidelined for Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets following a minor dental procedure.
Ingram was also absent from Saturday's shootaround, but it does not sound like anything to worry about heading into Thursday's opener against the Jazz. Nicolo Melli will presumably see the most minute uptick during Saturday's scrimmage as a result of his absence.
