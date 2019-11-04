Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Off injury report
Ingram (head) wasn't included on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram missed the entire second half of Saturday's game against the Thunder with a head injury, but passed all concussion testing administered after his departure. The team monitored Ingram again Sunday, but with no concussion symptoms surfacing, he received clearance for Monday. Expect Ingram to step back into a focal role for the Pelicans after averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 boards and 4.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game over the team's first six contests.
