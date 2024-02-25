Ingram (illness) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Chicago, and his status will depend on how he fares during warm-ups, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram and Zion Williamson (foot) will both come down to the wire. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado are inactive Sunday while amid suspensions, setting Ingram up for a high-usage boom spot against Chicago's undersized cast of forwards if he's able to suit up.