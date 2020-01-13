Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Officially out
Ingram (knee) won't play Monday against Detroit.
As expected, Ingram won't take the court due to a right knee injury. With Kenrich Williams (back) also out, Nicolo Melli could draw the start at power forward.
