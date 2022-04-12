Ingram (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs.
Ingram went through a full practice Tuesday and told reporters afterward that he plans on playing in Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. All signs point to the star forward suiting up for the critical game, but DFS players should still proceed with caution until he's officially ruled available.
