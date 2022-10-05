Ingram (toe) won't play in Tuesday's preseason contest against Chicago, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
As expected, Ingram will be held out of the lineup during the team's first preseason matchup, as the star forward is currently nursing a sore toe. His next opportunity to make his preseason debut looms Friday versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Undergoes finger surgery•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Double-double not enough in Game 6•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Carries Pels to Game 4 victory•