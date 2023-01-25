Ingram (toe) is expected to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, barring a setback in pregame warmups, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ingram has been sidelined for the past two months with a bruised left big toe, but he finally turned a corner over the past few days, when head coach Willie Green said the 25-year-old was able to take part in full-contact, 5-on-5 work in practice. Because of his lengthy layoff, Ingram will most likely be on a minutes restriction of some kind Wednesday, provided he avoids a setback leading up to the 8 p.m. ET opening tip. Ingram's impending return could result in fewer minutes to go around for the likes of Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall (toe), Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels (ankle), all of whom have stepped into heightened roles while the one-time All-Star has been out.