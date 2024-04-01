Ingram (knee) ran during his workout Monday and continues to ramp up daily, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Ingram ascended to light on-court work Friday, so he continues gradually progressing from a left knee contusion. Contusions can be serious injuries when crushing muscle fibers or giving the bone stress trauma, so his recovery going smoothly bodes well. New Orleans has eight games remaining on the schedule, with the season finale coming April 14 versus the Lakers. Ingram could return sooner, but his timeline is unclear.
