Ingram (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

A sprained left ankle will sideline Ingram for the third straight game, and with Zion Williamson (finger) and Steven Adams (toe) also out, the Pels will once again be without their entire starting froncrourt. Naji Marshall and James Johnson have started the last two games at forward, while Willy Hernangomez has filled in for Adams at the five.