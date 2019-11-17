Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Sunday
Ingram (knee) will not play Sunday against the Warriors.
Ingram will miss a fourth straight game with a sore right knee. He was out on the floor in pregame getting shots up and moving around, but he was sporting a sleeve on his knee, and the team ultimately decided that holding him out for at least one more game is the best course of action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Likely set for another absence•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Probable for Saturday's game•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.