Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Sunday

Ingram (knee) will not play Sunday against the Warriors.

Ingram will miss a fourth straight game with a sore right knee. He was out on the floor in pregame getting shots up and moving around, but he was sporting a sleeve on his knee, and the team ultimately decided that holding him out for at least one more game is the best course of action.

