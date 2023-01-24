Ingram (toe) will not play Tuesday versus the Nuggets, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Another night, another absence for Ingram, who hasn't taken the floor since Nov. 25 in Memphis. There is no official timetable for his return, so it's best to consider him doubtful to play each night until there is something to suggest that might change. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though it seems highly unlikely.