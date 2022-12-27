Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota.
Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
