Ingram (toe) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Ingram was questionable coming into the day, but he'll ultimately miss a fifth consecutive game as the Pelicans play on the second night of a back-to-back. James Johnson has started the last four games in Ingram's place.
