Ingram (toe) will be out at least another week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram reportedly suffered a setback during his rehab process and the team won't evaluate him for at least another week. The forward has been out since leaving the Pelicans' loss to the Grizzlies early with the left toe sprain, a span of seven straight games. With Ingram sidelined for the team's next four contests, Trey Murphy, Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels are candidates to see increased run.