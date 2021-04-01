Ingram (toe) is out Thursday against the Magic.
Ingram will miss his first game of the season Thursday, as he's dealing with right toe soreness. With Zion Williamson (thumb) also out, candidates for extra minutes include Josh Hart, Wes Iwundu, Wenyen Gabriel and James Johnson.
