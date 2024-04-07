Share Video

Link copied!

The Pelicans announced that Ingram (knee) will miss at least two more games.

Ingram was re-evaluated Saturday morning and has been cleared to begin individual on-court workouts. He will gradually increase the intensity as he progresses, and a return-to-play date has yet to be determined. Based on this news, the earliest possible return date for Ingram is April 11 against the Kings.

More News