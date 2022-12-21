Coach Willie Green said Wednesday that Ingram (toe) will be unavailable for at least two more games, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Green indicated that Ingram has been progressing in his recovery, but the process has been slower than anticipated. As a result, the shooting guard will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Spurs and Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma City. His next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against the Pacers, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for game action by then.