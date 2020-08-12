Ingram (knee) will not play in Thursday's game against Orlando.

The Pelicans season will come to a disappointing end Thursday, as they failed to hang around in the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Ingram will conclude his breakout fourth season with averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.6 blocks per game.