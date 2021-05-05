Ingram is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram will finish Tuesday's game with a line of 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. The Pelicans' next game is Friday against the 76ers, so he has some time to recover.
