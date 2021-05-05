Ingram will miss Friday's game against the 76er's with a left ankle sprain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram had an MRI done Wednesday which diagnosed him with a left low ankle sprain. The forward's injury will give James Johnson, Naji Marshall and James Nunnally additional playing time against the 76ers. With Ingram out, the Pelicans will look for more production offensively from Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson.