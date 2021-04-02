Ingram (toe) is out Friday against the Hawks.
The Pelicans are down Ingram, Lonzo Ball (hip), Zion Williamson (thumb) and Josh Hart (thumb) for Friday's game. The result will likely be extra minutes for nearly everyone else on the roster. During Thursday's game, Eric Bledsoe notably saw 46 minutes.
