Ingram (toe) is out for Monday's contest against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Ingram will officially miss his fifth game of the season as he deals with a toe injury. Trey Murphy emerges as a candidate to start in Ingram's place. Ingram's next chance to return to the Pelicans' lineup comes Wednesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Considered day-to-day•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Exits Friday with sprained toe•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Shines against Warriors•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid all-around production•