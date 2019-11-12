Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out Monday vs. Rockets

Ingram will not play in Monday's matchup with the Rockets due to knee soreness, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Ingram was not on the injury report ahead of Monday's contest, which makes this news relatively surprising. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Hart. His next chance to return will be Thursday versus the Clippers.

