Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This will mark the second straight game on the sidelines for Ingram, which should result in another start for Naji Marshall and more minutes for Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels. Willie Green said that BI is day-to-day with the ankle issue, so perhaps he'll be able to return for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.