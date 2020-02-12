Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out Tuesday
Ingram (ankle) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram was officially questionable with the ankle sprain but won't be available for Tuesday's contest after sitting out Monday's practice. Josh Hart will enter the starting lineup for the Pelicans.
